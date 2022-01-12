State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 123.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

