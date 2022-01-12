State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

