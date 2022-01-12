State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

