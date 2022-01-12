State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,035 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

