State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $443,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $53,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.35.

KLAC stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.19. 34,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $414.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.71. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $442.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

