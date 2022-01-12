State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $2.13 Billion Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,864,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380,254 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 2.4% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,134,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $10.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $737.46. 41,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $800.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $786.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

