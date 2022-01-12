State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.93% of Emerson Electric worth $525,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. 42,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

