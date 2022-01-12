State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Trims Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,931,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,200,200 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $730,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.