Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Stifel Financial worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.