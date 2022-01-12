Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $300.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.47. 50,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,315,666. SEA has a twelve month low of $168.00 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

