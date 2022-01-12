Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DISH Network Call Options (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 61,278 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 802% compared to the average volume of 6,790 call options.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,234,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,522. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DISH Network by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

