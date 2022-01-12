Stock Traders Buy High Volume of DISH Network Call Options (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 61,278 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 802% compared to the average volume of 6,790 call options.
Shares of DISH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,234,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,522. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DISH Network by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
