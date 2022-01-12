Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

STOK opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $722.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.16. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $363,926. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2,182.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 673.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.