StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.46% of StoneCastle Financial worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.67.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

