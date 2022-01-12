StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $45.33 Average PT from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 70.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 566.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in StoneCo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in StoneCo by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.