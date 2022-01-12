STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.