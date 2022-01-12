Stratos Market Cap Hits $45.42 Million (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00005158 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $45.42 million and $2.31 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratos has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00078139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.25 or 0.07637049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,535.51 or 0.99627821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069320 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

