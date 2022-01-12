Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

HD stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.17. 55,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,516. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

