Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,419 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 146,682 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 865,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,232,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,963,000 after acquiring an additional 857,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,646,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 43,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,487,395. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $261.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

