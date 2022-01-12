Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.15. The stock had a trading volume of 220,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.77. The company has a market capitalization of $208.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.