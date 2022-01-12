Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $25.89 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,708 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $25,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 375,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.41. 929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,453. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

