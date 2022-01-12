Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 137,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,877. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.52.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.