Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $185.28. 80,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,500. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.