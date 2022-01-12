Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Invests $212,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.54. 143,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,005. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

