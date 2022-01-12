Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.61. 675,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,343. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.48 and a 200-day moving average of $414.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

