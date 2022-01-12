Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 202,455 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6,265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 178,505 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $122.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

