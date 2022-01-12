Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 858 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 108,899 shares during the period.

SCHC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

