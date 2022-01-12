Sun Communities Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,084 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,105% compared to the typical volume of 173 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $195.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.