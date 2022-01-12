Sun (New) Price Down 4.4% This Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $206.18 million and approximately $118.04 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00061525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00060346 BTC.

About Sun (New)

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.