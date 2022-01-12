Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading Down 1.4%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 39,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 97,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.14.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.1925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

