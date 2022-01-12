Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Organon & Co. worth $18,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

