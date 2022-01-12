Swiss National Bank Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Polaris worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $117.06 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

