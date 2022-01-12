Swiss National Bank Has $16.76 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

