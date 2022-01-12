Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

