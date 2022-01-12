Swiss National Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Concentrix worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $191.35.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.