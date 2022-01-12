Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,927,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

