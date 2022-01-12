Swiss National Bank Sells 82,600 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Altice USA worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark cut their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.