SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

SNX stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $109.76. 3,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,160. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

