SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $2,110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.38. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

