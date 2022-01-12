SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SNX traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.12. 7,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 8.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SYNNEX by 125.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

