SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $170.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Shares of SNX opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.38. SYNNEX has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 83.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 875.5% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

