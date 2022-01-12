Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $515,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,359 shares of company stock valued at $16,826,248 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.90 and a 52-week high of $451.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.95.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

