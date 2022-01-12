Synovus Financial Corp Has $251,000 Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in First American Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,848,000 after buying an additional 68,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

NYSE:FAF opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

