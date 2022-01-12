Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 154.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,841 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,703,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1,790.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 858,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.61. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,173 shares of company stock worth $68,493. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

