Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 34.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

CNXC opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.02. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $191.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average of $171.91.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

