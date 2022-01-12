Syntropy (NOIA) Trading Down 27.3% Over Last Week

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $125.55 million and $764,395.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,050,390 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

