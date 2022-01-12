Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $286,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.34. 25,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

