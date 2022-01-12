Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,611,000 after buying an additional 252,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after buying an additional 206,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after buying an additional 349,182 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

