Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,707,000 after buying an additional 171,043 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Shares of INFO traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,388. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.75. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

