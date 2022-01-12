T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.27.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,319,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.