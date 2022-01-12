Tachyon Protocol Market Cap Reaches $14.18 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

IPX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

